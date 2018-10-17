FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 11:40 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

UK PM May says 'Chequers' Brexit plan is not dead

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament on Wednesday her so-called Chequers plan for Brexit was not dead.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The proposal, named after her country residence where it was thrashed out with ministers in July, has been rejected by the European Union and by many within her own party.

Asked by opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn if the fact that she had not mentioned the plan by name in a speech to her Conservative Party’s annual conference earlier this month meant it was dead, she said: “The answer is no”.

Reporting by Wiliam James and Sarah Young, writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

