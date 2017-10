May says will 'honor commitments' to EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she had told fellow EU leaders that Britain would honor its commitments to the Union on Brexit and that other countries would not lose out in the current budget plan.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Asked whether she had told leaders over dinner on Thursday that she was ready to increase Britain’s financial offer, May told reporters that she had repeated points made in a speech at Florence last month. EU leaders said May had made no new pledges and repeated her view that many of the EU’s demands had “no legal framework”.