UK PM May risks no-confidence vote on Brexit, eurosceptics warn: Telegraph

LONDON (Reuters) - Hardline eurosceptics in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s party are threatening a vote of no confidence in her leadership within the next couple of weeks, unless she drops her “Chequers” plans for Brexit, the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“If the cabinet does not chuck Chequers I think we will have a vote of no confidence ... by this week, next week. We are completely on the brink now,” an unnamed source from the European Research Group of anti-EU lawmakers in May’s ruling Conservative party told the Telegraph.

Earlier on Tuesday housing minister James Brokenshire called on his colleagues to rally behind May’s Brexit plan before a meeting of her top ministerial team to discuss her proposals for a deal.

May said on Monday she believed a Brexit agreement was still achievable although European Council President Donald Tusk warned that the chances of a no-deal divorce had increased. May is to address her 27 EU peers on Brexit at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday.