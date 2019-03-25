UK May's Brexit approach is 'national embarrassment' - Labour leader

British Prime Minister Theresa May listens to Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in the Parliament in London, Britain March 25, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Reuters TV/via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Monday that Prime Minister Theresa May’s approach to Brexit had become “a national embarrassment” that risked Britain leaving the European Union without an agreement.

“The government’s approach to Brexit has now become a national embarrassment,” Corbyn told parliament.

“Despite the clearly expressed will of this House (of Commons), we will still face the prospect of a disastrous no-deal Brexit.”