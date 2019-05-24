UK opposition leader Corbyn: We must have an election

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain May 22, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday Theresa May was right to resign as prime minister and whoever replaced her as leader of the Conservative Party must call an election.

“She has now accepted what the country has known for months: she cannot govern, and nor can her divided and disintegrating party,” Corbyn said in a statement.

“The Conservative Party has utterly failed the country over Brexit and is unable to improve people’s lives or deal with their most pressing needs. Parliament is deadlocked and the Conservatives offer no solutions to the other major challenges facing our country.

“Whoever becomes the new Conservative leader must let the people decide our country’s future, through an immediate General Election.”