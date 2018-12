Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives back at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain December 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May won a confidence vote from her party on Wednesday but 117 of her lawmakers said she was no longer the right leader to implement Britain’s exit from the European Union.

May had needed 159 votes for the simple majority to win the vote.