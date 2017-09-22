FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May does not raise possibility of leaving EU before March 2019
September 22, 2017 / 1:35 PM / in a month

UK PM May does not raise possibility of leaving EU before March 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May did not mention the possibility of leaving the European Union before March 2019 during a speech in Florence on Friday despite a Telegraph newspaper report that she would.

British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers her speech in Florence, Italy, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool

Minutes before the speech began, the Telegraph newspaper reported May would raise the option of leaving the bloc before Britain’s scheduled departure at the end of March 2019, sending sterling down around 30 ticks.

In answer to a question following the speech, May said that Britain would leave at the end of March 2019.

(This story corrects to add dropped word in lede)

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper/Guy Faulconbridge

