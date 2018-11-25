British PM May calls on lawmakers to back Brexit deal

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a news conference after an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May called on lawmakers on Sunday to back a deal to leave the European Union, saying it was not only the best agreement she could achieve but also that it was the only one on the table.

May told a news conference after a summit in Brussels that she would now try to convince lawmakers to back the deal by publishing analysis and by talking to the public, underlining that if it was rejected, Britain would face more uncertainty.