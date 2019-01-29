UK PM May: EU is willing to agree a Brexit deal

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gestures as she speaks during a debate on her Brexit 'plan B' in Parliament, in London, Britain, January 29, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said the European Union wants to agree a Brexit divorce deal but that lawmakers must be clear what type of deal they will support after parliament rejected her deal this month in the biggest defeat in modern British history.

She told parliament: “I think there is a willingness on the other side in terms of the European Union to agree a deal with the United Kingdom, but what they clearly said when the ‘meaningful vote’ was lost - they wanted to know what it was the UK wanted to see happening in relation to the deal.

“That is an opportunity we have today,” she added.