UK PM May says her Chequers plan on Brexit is not dead

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May rejected on Monday the suggestion that the Brexit negotiating strategy she agreed with her cabinet earlier this month was dead, and denied she had caved to pressure from eurosceptics.

Asked by Labour lawmaker Stephen Kinnock if the so-called Chequers deal was dead, she said: “He is absolutely wrong in his reference to the agreement that was reached at Chequers.”

May also said that concession she planned to make to eurosceptics during a debate on customs legislation later in the day had not undermined principles of that agreement.

“I wouldn’t have gone through all the work that I did to reach that agreement only to see it changed in some way through these bills,” she said.