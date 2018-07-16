FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 3:45 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

UK PM May says her Chequers plan on Brexit is not dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May rejected on Monday the suggestion that the Brexit negotiating strategy she agreed with her cabinet earlier this month was dead, and denied she had caved to pressure from eurosceptics.

Asked by Labour lawmaker Stephen Kinnock if the so-called Chequers deal was dead, she said: “He is absolutely wrong in his reference to the agreement that was reached at Chequers.”

May also said that concession she planned to make to eurosceptics during a debate on customs legislation later in the day had not undermined principles of that agreement.

“I wouldn’t have gone through all the work that I did to reach that agreement only to see it changed in some way through these bills,” she said.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

