UK's May vows to deliver Brexit after surviving challenge

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would get on with the job of taking Britain out of the European Union after she survived a confidence vote from her Conservative party on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street after a confidence vote by Conservative Party Members of Parliament (MPs), in London, Britain December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Below is the statement she delivered outside her residence in Downing Street on Wednesday:

“This has been a long and challenging day but at the end of it I am pleased to have received the backing of my colleagues in tonight’s ballot.

“Whilst I am grateful for that support, a significant number of colleagues did cast a vote against me and I have listened to what they said.

“Following this ballot, we now need to get on with the job of delivering Brexit for the British people and building a better future for this country.

“A Brexit that delivers on the vote that people gave, that brings back control of our money, our borders and our laws, that protects jobs, security and the Union, that brings the country back together rather than entrenching division.

“That must start here in Westminster, with politicians on all sides coming together and acting in the national interest.

“For my part, I have heard what the House of Commons said about the Northern Ireland backstop and when I go to the European Council tomorrow I will be seeking legal and political assurances that will assuage the concerns that members of Parliament have on that issue.

“But while delivering Brexit is important, we also need to focus on the other issues that people feel are vital to them, that matter to them day-to-day, the issues that we came into politics to deal with.

“Building a stronger economy, delivering first-class public services, building the homes that families need.

“We owe it to people who put us here to put their priorities first.

“So here is our renewed mission: delivering the Brexit that people voted for, bringing the country back together, and building country that truly works for everyone.”