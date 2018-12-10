UK PM May says will delay parliament vote on Brexit deal

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she was delaying a planned vote in parliament on her Brexit deal as it was set to be rejected “by a significant margin”.

“It is clear that while there is broad support for many of the key aspects of the deal, on one issue, the Northern Ireland backstop, there remains widespread and deep concern,” May said.

“We will therefore defer the vote schedule for tomorrow and not proceed to divide the house at this time.”