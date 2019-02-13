UK PM May says wants to leave EU with a deal on March 29

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday the government had not changed its position that it does not want to delay Britain’s March 29 exit from the European Union.

The UK’s chief Brexit negotiator was overheard by a television correspondent in a bar in Brussels saying that lawmakers will face a stark choice between May’s deal or a long extension to the Article 50 negotiation period.

“It is very clear the government’s position is the same, we triggered Article 50 ... that had a two year timeline, that ends on March 29, we want to leave with a deal and that is what we are working for,” she said.