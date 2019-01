A pro-Brexit protester holds flags as he stands outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May and other European Union leaders have a shared determination for Britain to leave the bloc with an agreement, her spokesman said on Monday.

May’s proposed deal with Brussels was roundly rejected by lawmakers last week.

“There is a shared determination from the prime minister and from fellow EU leaders that they want us to leave with a deal,” the spokesman told reporters.