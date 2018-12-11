UK PM May says just starting talks with EU leaders over Brexit backstop

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois WALSCHAERTS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said she was just at the start of discussions with European leaders as she seeks reassurances that the Northern Irish backstop is only temporary, in a bid to persuade lawmakers to back her Brexit deal.

Asked about a possible date for a rescheduled parliamentary vote, she told broadcasters: “We’re just at the start of the negotiations and the start of the discussions.”

May twice declined to respond directly to questions over whether enough of her own Conservative lawmakers had submitted letters to trigger a no-confidence vote in her leadership.