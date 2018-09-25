Not in Britain's national interest to hold election: UK PM May

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday it would not be in Britain’s national interest to hold another general election just as she is negotiating the terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference after the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“What I’m doing is working to deliver a good (Brexit) deal with Europe in the national interest. It would not be in the national interest to have an election,” May told reporters on board her official plane on the way to New York, where she attends the United Nations General Assembly.

May is under intense criticism at home and in Brussels over her approach to leaving the European Union, fuelling speculation that she could be ousted by her own party, or that her minority Conservative government could collapse.

She said Britain would reach a Brexit deal despite a current impasse in talks with Brussels.

When asked in a subsequent BBC interview if she is “bluffing” when she says no Brexit deal is better than a bad deal, May told the BBC: “No. What we issued yesterday was some more technical notices to help businesses and others who would need to prepare in a no deal situation for doing that.

“That’s the right sensible approach for a government to take.”