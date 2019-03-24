UK PM May was told: set out her exit date to get Brexit deal approved

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at church, near High Wycombe, Britain March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May was told at a meeting on Sunday with Brexit-supporting rebel lawmakers that she must set out a timetable to leave office if she wants to get her Brexit deal ratified, a Buzzfeed reporter said.

“Theresa May was told by MPs, led by Jacob Rees-Mogg & Iain Duncan Smith at Chequers today that in order to get the deal through she must set out a timetable to leave No 10 to ensure the next stage of negotiations is under different leadership,” Buzzfeed reporter Alex Wickham said.