UK PM May: I am opposed to long Brexit extension, it is time to move on

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was opposed to a long extension to the country’s negotiations on leaving the European Union, saying it was time to move the national debate on to other subjects.

“I’m opposed to a long extension... the outcome of a long extension would be endless hours and days of this house carrying on contemplating its navel on Europe and failing to address the issues that matter to our constituents,” she told parliament.