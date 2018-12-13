UK Brexit minister: May 'fighting day and night' to secure deal

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Stephen Barclay, arrives in Downing Street, in central London, Britain December 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Theresa May is “fighting day and night” to secure a Brexit agreement, aiming to make progress on the issue of the Northern Ireland backstop that is recognized as a concern on both sides, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Thursday.

“Both sides see the backstop as temporary,” he said. “There is a recognition on both sides that the backstop is a concern.”

“There is movement but the question is how do we ensure that movement is sufficient for colleagues.”