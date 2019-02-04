UK PM May to meet DUP leader Foster on Wednesday

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster attends "A Better Deal" event in London, Britain, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with the leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster on Wednesday during a visit to Belfast, the DUP said.

The DUP, which props up May’s minority government but opposes her Brexit deal, wants changes to an insurance policy in that agreement which seeks to avoid the return of border controls between Ireland and Northern Ireland. The EU has so far said that deal cannot be renegotiated.

“We want an orderly exit from the European Union which works for London, Dublin, Belfast and Brussels. It is possible but requires political will. This is not a time for intransigence,” Foster said in a statement ahead of May’s visit.