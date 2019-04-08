World News
April 8, 2019 / 12:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brexit-supporting lawmaker calls for no confidence vote in PM May: Sky

LONDON (Reuters) - The deputy leader of a pro-Brexit faction in Britain’s ruling Conservative Party has called for a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May by Wednesday, Sky News reported.

“I am writing to you in a personal capacity to express my sincere belief that Theresa May should now resign as prime minister,” Mark Francois, said in a letter to the Chairman of the Conservative Party 1922 Committee, Sky reported.

“We simply cannot go on like this, with a weak leader, a riven cabinet and a party in despair. I believe Theresa May has been a failure as leader of our party, which she now threatens to destroy.”

Reporting By Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Andrew MacAskill

