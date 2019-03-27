May might not announce resignation until lawmakers back Brexit deal: FT

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament in London, Britain March 25, 2019, ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Aides to British Prime Minister Theresa May are discussing a timetable for her to resign but could delay the announcement of her intention to quit until after a third vote by parliament on her Brexit plan, the Financial Times said.

“This would avoid the unseemly impression that some Tory MPs, eg Boris (Johnson), were backing the deal for base motives,” the FT’s political editor George Parker said on Twitter.

There would be an understanding that May would announce her departure when or if eurosceptic lawmakers in her Conservative Party back her deal and it clears parliament, he said.