PM May's spokesman: Vote is not about who leads Conservatives into next election

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May believes the outcome of the confidence vote she faces by her own party later on Wednesday is not about who leads the Conservative Party into the next general election, her political spokesman told reporters.

“This vote isn’t about who leads the party into the next election, it’s about whether it makes sense to change leader at this point in the Brexit negotiations,” the spokesman said.

Asked whether this meant May would give lawmakers a date when she will stand down, the spokesman said he was not aware of any such plans. The next British general election is due to be held no later than May 2022.