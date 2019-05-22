Some of British PM May's lawmakers try to oust her even earlier: BBC political editor

LONDON (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party have begun a new push to oust her even earlier so that she doesn’t have the chance to put her Brexit compromise plan to a vote in parliament, the BBC’s political editor said.

“There is a new push to oust PM ASAP so she doesn’t have chance to put the bill forward being led by Nigel Evans - Tory (Conservative) backbench committee meeting today - one tells me ‘it’s Sunday’ - day when euro results come thro that it’s over,” Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter

“Things have got worse for May overnight,” Kuenssberg said.