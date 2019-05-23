May will still be UK PM when Trump visits in June: Hunt

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) and Secretary of State for Health Jeremy Hunt speak to patients during a round table discussion as they visit the Renal Transplant Unit at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool, Britain, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday that Theresa May would still be prime minister when U.S. President Donald Trump visits Britain in early June.

“Theresa May will be prime minister to welcome him, and rightly so,” Hunt said when asked by a reporter who he expected would be prime minister when Trump starts his state visit to Britain on June 3.

May was under intense pressure to name a date for her departure after failing in her latest bid to break the Brexit impasse in parliament.

Hunt declined to comment when asked what he would discuss with May in a meeting later on Thursday.