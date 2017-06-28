FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK may need Brexit transition period, but it will not be unlimited: May
June 28, 2017 / 12:16 PM / in 2 months

UK may need Brexit transition period, but it will not be unlimited: May

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sits in on a session for teachers receiving training in mental health support at Orchard School, in Bristol, Britain June 27, 2017.Matt Cardy/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain may need an implementation period to smooth its exit from the European Union but there will be no unlimited transition, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

"When we know what the future relationship with the EU will be, we may need implementation periods," May told parliament.

"But I am very clear, this does not mean unlimited transitional phase: We are going to leave the European Union. That's what people wanted and that's what we will deliver."

Writing by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle

