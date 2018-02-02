UK PM May says Brexit transition deal will be agreed in seven weeks

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that a Brexit transition period will be agreed with the European Union in the next seven weeks as she tries to ease concerns that a deal may take longer to reach.

The EU has offered Britain a status quo transition until the end of 2020 after Brexit. Both sides are aiming to reach an agreement in by the end of March.

But there is disagreement over some details and businesses are concerned a clash over the terms could delay an agreement.

“In seven weeks time, we will have an agreement with the European Union, that is the timetable they have said on an implementation period,” May told the BBC in an interview.

On a trip to China this week, May attempting to placate hardliners in her own party, challenged Brussels by warning that European citizens arriving in Britain after Brexit next year may lose some rights during any transition period.

The bloc wants its three million citizens to remain eligible for all the same rights until the end of that period.