UK PM May says will meet party leaders on Wednesday evening

British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during a confidence vote debate after Parliament rejected her Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she had invited parliamentary party leaders to meet her on Wednesday evening to try to break the deadlock over Brexit after her government won a vote of confidence from lawmakers.

“We have a responsibility to identify a way forward that can secure the backing of the House,” she told parliament.

“To that end, I have proposed a series of meetings between senior parliamentarians and representatives of the government over the coming days. And I would like to invite the leaders of parliamentary parties to meet with me individually, and I would like to start these meetings tonight.”