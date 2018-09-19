FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British PM May to reject EU's 'improved' Irish border offer: The Times

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to reject an improved offer from the European Union on how to solve the operation of the Irish border after Brexit, the Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends the National Housing Summit in London, September 19, 2018. Frank Augstein/Pool via Reuters

May will tell EU leaders meeting in Salzburg, Austria that any solution must be for the entire United Kingdom and that her existing “Chequers” proposals were designed to address this, the Times said.

Sterling slid around half a cent against the dollar after the report and was last trading at $1.313.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

