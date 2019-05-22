UK's Javid to see PM May over her Brexit deal: political editors

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid speaks at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s interior minister Sajid Javid has asked to see Prime Minister Theresa May, the political editors of the Times and the BBC reported on Wednesday, possibly spelling the end of her premiership as concern builds over her new Brexit deal.

May might resign tonight, Sky’s chief political correspondent said, citing a senior lawmaker but adding that it was unconfirmed.

“Rumors - unconfirmed, but also not denied - that the PM is planning a statement from Downing Street tonight,” said the Daily Mail’s political editor, Jason Groves.