Britain's PM May says she's in the job 'for the long term'

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she planned to remain in the job “for the long term” as she called on her party to come together and back her plan for Brexit.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Speaking to BBC Radio from the Conservative Party annual conference, May was asked how long she expected to remain in charge of the country and her party.

“I’ve said, I’m in this for the long term, but not just for the Brexit deal but the domestic agenda (too),” she said. “My message here at the conference has been, let’s come together and make sure we get the best deal for Britain.”