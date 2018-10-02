FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 2, 2018 / 7:50 AM / in 34 minutes

Britain's PM May says she's in the job 'for the long term'

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she planned to remain in the job “for the long term” as she called on her party to come together and back her plan for Brexit.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Speaking to BBC Radio from the Conservative Party annual conference, May was asked how long she expected to remain in charge of the country and her party.

“I’ve said, I’m in this for the long term, but not just for the Brexit deal but the domestic agenda (too),” she said. “My message here at the conference has been, let’s come together and make sure we get the best deal for Britain.”

Writing by Kate Holton and Michael Holden. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.