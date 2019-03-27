UK PM May is totally focused on the job in hand: spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May answers questions in the Parliament in London, Britain, March 27, 2019 in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is totally focused on the job at hand and will remain so, her spokesman said, as rumors swirled that she would set out a timetable for her departure to her Conservative lawmakers later on Wednesday.

The spokesman also said the government would only bring back her twice-defeated Brexit deal for a vote in parliament when there is a realistic prospect of success.

Some Conservatives have suggested they could back the deal if May agrees to step down before the next phase of negotiations with the EU.