UK PM May to have detailed discussions with EU's Juncker: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will have detailed discussions with European Commision President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, her spokesman said.

May is seeking further concessions from the EU on her Brexit deal in the hope of winning the support of a deeply divided British parliament.

“You can expect the PM to be having a detailed discussion with Jean-Claude Juncker later on today and I think subsequent to that I think you can expect the secretary of state (Brexit minister) and the attorney general to be having detailed discussions with (the EU’s negotiator) Michel Barnier,” the spokesman said.

“What we need to achieve is legally-binding changes which satisfy parliament that we will not be stuck in the backstop indefinitely and you can expect for them to be wishing to have detailed discussions about that.”