World News
December 12, 2018 / 9:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Austrian leader welcomes Britain's May winning confidence vote

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz addresses the media in Vienna, Austria December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday evening welcomed British Prime Minister Theresa May’s victory in a no-confidence vote within her Conservative party.

“Glad about the outcome of tonight’s vote in the UK. Looking forward to seeing Theresa May tomorrow,” Kurz, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, said before a summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. “Our shared goal is to avoid a no-deal scenario.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Kevin Liffey

