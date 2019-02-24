UK Labour Party says May's Brexit vote delay is reckless

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union Keir Starmer leave a meeting with European Union Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier (not pictured) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Sunday that Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to delay a meaningful vote on her Brexit deal was a reckless attempt to force lawmakers to choose between her deal and a disorderly no-deal exit.

“This decision to further delay the meaningful vote is the height of irresponsibility,” Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said after May told reporters she would give parliament a vote on her deal by March 12.

“Theresa May is recklessly running down the clock in a desperate attempt to force MPs to choose between her deal and no deal,” he said. “Parliament cannot stand by and allow this happen.”