Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain May 8, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Roger Harris/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government and the opposition Labour party have significant work to do to reach a unified way forward to break a parliamentary impasse over Brexit, her spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman added that the government was working hard to introduce the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement bill as soon as possible.