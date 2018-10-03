Conservative lawmaker calls on UK PM May to resign just minutes before speech

LONDON (Reuters) - British Conservative lawmaker James Duddridge on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Theresa May to resign just minutes before she took the stage for the party’s annual conference.

“Theresa May is not the right person... Boris Johnson yesterday was inspirational. We can have a transformational leader. We can have a different choice,” Duddridge told Sky News, saying he had written to the 1922 committee of senior Conservative lawmakers to call for May’s resignation.

“I don’t know any Conservative MPs that expect Theresa May to be leading us in the next general election,” he said. “Given that’s the case, let’s get on, let’s make the change now and let’s get someone that believes in Brexit delivering Brexit.”