LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will fight any attempt to oust her after two leading eurosceptic ministers resigned in protest at her plans to retain close ties to the European Union after Brexit, her spokesman said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Asked whether May would contest any vote on a confidence motion in her leadership, her spokesman said: “Yes.”