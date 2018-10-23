FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Threshold not yet reached to trigger challenge to UK PM May, says BBC political editor

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The threshold of 48 letters from lawmakers that would trigger a leadership challenge to British Prime Minister Theresa May has not yet been reached, BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A challenge can be launched if 15 percent of Conservative Members of Parliament (MPs) write letters demanding a confidence vote to the chairman of the party’s “1922 Committee”, which represents MPs who have no government jobs.

“48-letter threshold has NOT been reached yet I’m told - for now,” Kuenssberg said after the Huffington Post reported one unidentified source as saying it had been reached.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

