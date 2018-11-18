UK PM May says leadership challenge threshold not met 'as far as I know'

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street via the back exit in London, Britain, November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that as far as she was aware, a formal challenge to her leadership had not yet gained enough support to trigger a confidence vote.

“As far as I know, no, it has not,” May told Sky News, when asked if the threshold had been met for a formal leadership contest.

To trigger a contest, 48 lawmakers from her Conservative Party must submit letter to the chairman of the committee in charge of leadership contests.