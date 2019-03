May's letter to EU on Brexit extension to be sent Wednesday: BBC

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday will send a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk seeking an extension of her country’s departure from the European Union beyond a March 29 deadline, BBC News’ political editor reported in a tweet late on Tuesday.

“Number 10 indicates PM extension letter will definitely be sent tmrw,” the tweet read, in a reference to Number 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s reference.

Earlier Tuesday, May’s spokesman had said the letter would be sent either on Tuesday or Wednesday.