UK lawmakers have not yet submitted enough letters to trigger PM May confidence vote: BBC

A still image from video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking about Brexit, in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain November 15, 2018. Parbul TV/Handout via Reuters TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party have not yet submitted enough letters to trigger a confidence vote in her, the BBC reported.

A vote can be triggered if 15 percent of Members of Parliament (MPs) in May’s Conservative Party write a letter of no confidence to the chairman of the party’s so-called 1922 committee, Graham Brady.

The committee would therefore need to receive 48 letters to reach the threshold.