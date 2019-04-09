UK PM May outlines to France's Macron talks with opposition Labour Party

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May leave after a meeting to discuss Brexit, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May updated French President Emmanuel Macron on discussions with the opposition Labour Party aimed at finding a way out the Brexit impasse, her office said on Tuesday.

“The prime minister updated President Macron on the ongoing talks with the Opposition to agree a way forward that respects the result of the 2016 referendum,” a spokesman said.

“They also discussed upcoming European Parliamentary elections with the PM saying that the government was working very hard to avoid the need for the UK to take part.”