British PM May to update ministers on calls with EU leaders

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May returns to Downing Street in London, Britain, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will update her cabinet team of ministers on Monday to update them on Brexit after she spoke to several other European leaders over the weekend, her spokeswoman said.

Earlier, local media reported that May had asked her ministers to get ready for a conference call, leading some to suggest that she was planning to delay parliament’s vote on her Brexit deal on Tuesday.

Her spokeswoman said that vote would go ahead as planned and described the conference call with ministers due at 1130 GMT as routine.

“The PM spoke to numerous leaders over the weekend. She spoke with presidents Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker, she spoke with Leo Varadkar, she spoke with Angela Merkel and she spoke with Mark Rutte. So it’s usual for her to do that ahead of (an EU) council,” she told reporters.

“And she updates her cabinet all the way along and she is doing that again this morning. There’s a call at 11:30 a.m. with cabinet ministers.”