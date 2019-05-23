UK's May discussed Brexit legislation with two ministers: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May held separate meetings with her foreign and interior ministers on Thursday to discuss legislation to enact her Brexit deal, May’s spokesman said.

May has faced a backlash to the legislation, which is likely to be rejected if a vote on it goes ahead in parliament next month. She is under growing pressure to resign and is due to meet the chairman of her party’s 1922 Committee on Friday.

The spokesman said May was giving full consideration to the views of others on the legislation, and he was not aware of any plans for May to make announcements on Thursday or Friday.