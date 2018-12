Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May returns to Downing Street in London, Britain, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday to discuss the concerns expressed by British lawmakers over her Brexit deal, her office said on Monday.

May is meeting other EU leaders to try to secure assurances to ease concerns in parliament over her agreement to leave the European Union after she abruptly delayed a vote on the deal.