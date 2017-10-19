FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel has no doubts UK, EU will achieve good Brexit result
#World News
October 19, 2017 / 11:37 PM / 2 days ago

Merkel has no doubts UK, EU will achieve good Brexit result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she had no doubts that the European Union and Britain could achieve a good result on Brexit after Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to leaders to move the talks forward.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) British Prime Minister Theresa May (C) and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“I have absolutely no doubts that if we are all focused -- and the speech in Florence was a contribution -- that we can get a good result,” Merkel told reporters at an EU summit in Brussels.

“From my side there are no indications at all that we won’t succeed,” she said.

Reporting by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
