UK PM May outlines steps to secure 'successful' Brexit with Germany's Merkel

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss Brexit, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May outlined to German Chancellor Angela Merkel the steps she was taking to bring “the Brexit process to a successful conclusion” and on discussions with the opposition Labour Party, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

May, in Germany as part of her charm offensive to secure a Brexit delay at an EU summit on Wednesday, “updated Chancellor Merkel on the ongoing discussions with the opposition”, the spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Ahead of EU Council tomorrow, the leaders discussed the UK’s request for an extension of Article 50 to June 30 with the option to bring this forward if a deal is ratified earlier.”